NCW asks Raj Police to ensure fair probe in 'rape' of minor by Cong MLA's son, 4 others

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 20:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The NCW has asked the Rajasthan Police to ensure fair probe in the alleged rape of a minor girl in which the son of a Congress MLA and four others have been booked.

In a letter to Rajasthan Director General of Police M L Lather, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma sought protection and counselling for the victim and arrest of all accused at the earliest.

The Commission has also directed the DGP to send a detailed information about the measures taken by the Rajasthan Police to curb such crimes.

Deepak Meena, the son of Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena from Rajgarh assembly constituency in Alwar district and four others have been booked by police for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl belonging to Dausa district.

One of the five accused, identified as Vivek Sharma, was also booked for extorting Rs 15 lakh in cash and jewellery items from the victim by threatening to upload the video of the incident on social media, SHO Nathu Lal of the Mandawar Police Station in Dausa said.

According to the SHO, the incident took place in February when the accused took the girl to a hotel on Mahwa-Mandawar Road and committed the crime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

