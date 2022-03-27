Left Menu

Jabalpur police raze illegal properties worth 2 crores

The Jabalpur police on Saturday razed illegally occupied structures with cases registered under four police stations, officials said.

ANI | Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 27-03-2022 11:30 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 11:30 IST
Jabalpur police raze illegal properties worth 2 crores
Gopal Khandel, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Jabalpur(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jabalpur police on Saturday razed illegally occupied structures with cases registered under four police stations, officials said. The operation was jointly carried out by Jabalpur Police and the Jabalpur Municipal Corporation in which the police confiscated the land and demolished the structures at four locations.

The attached properties were illegally captured by the local drug and liquor mafia. "Land worth Rs 2 crore which was encroached by the drug mafia was made free and structures worth Rs 1 crore have been demolished," said Gopal Khandel, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Jabalpur.

The police officials also confirmed that such proceedings would continue in the future so as to recover maximum illegally occupied land. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, Northrop

NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, North...

 United States
2
Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

 United States
3
Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace editions

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,335 new COVID cases for March 25 vs 1,366 a day earlier; France's COVID-19 hospitalisations up week-on-week for second day and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,335 new COVID cases for March 25 vs 1,3...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022