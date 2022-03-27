IPL Scoreboard: MI vs DC

Scoreboard of IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals here on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians Innings: Rohit Sharma c Powell b Kuldeep 41 Ishan Kishan not out 81 Anmolpreet Singh c Lalit Yadav b Kuldeep 8 Tilak Varma c Shaw b Ahmed 22 Kieron Pollard c Seifert b Kuldeep 3 Tim David c Mandeep b Ahmed 12 Daniel Sams not out 7 Extras: (LB-1 W-2) 3 Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 177 Fall of wickets: 1/67 2/83 3/117 4/122 5/159 Bowling: Shardul Thakur 4-0-47-0, Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-27-2, Axar Patel 4-0-40-0, Kamlesh Nagarkoti 2-0-29-0, Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-18-3, Lalit Yadav 2-0-15-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)