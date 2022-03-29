Left Menu

Indian Navy's second Air Squadron 316 commissioned at INS Hansa in Goa today

Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 316, the Indian Navy's second P-8l aircraft squadron, commissioned on Tuesday at INS Hansa in Goa.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 29-03-2022 10:26 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 10:26 IST
Indian Navy's second Air Squadron 316 commissioned at INS Hansa in Goa today
INAS 316 commissioned at INS Hansa in Goa today. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 316, the Indian Navy's second P-8l aircraft squadron, commissioned on Tuesday at INS Hansa in Goa. The INAS 316 was commissioned in the presence of Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff.

"In today's dynamic and complex security situation, this squadron's operational capability will significantly enhance our ability to protect, preserve and promote our national maritime interests," Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar said. The Indian Navy had acquired the first batch of eight P-8I aircraft in 2013 that are stationed at INS Rajali, Arakkonam.

INAS 316 has been christened 'The Condors', after one of the largest flying birds in the world. The insignia of the squadron depicts a Condor searching over the blue expanse of the sea. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022