TN: Female elephant found dead in dam catchment area

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 29-03-2022 13:15 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 13:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The carcass of a female wild elephant was found floating in Bhavanisagar Dam catchment area in Sirumugai forest range here, forest department sources said on Tuesday.

Forest department staff and some workers who were on the rounds noticed the carcass on Monday evening and informed the department officials.

The officials reached the spot along with a veterinarian in Mayilkkai on Tuesday morning and brought the carcass to the shore.

The veterinary team conducted a post-mortem on the six-year-old elephant and removed the viscera which was sent for further examination to a laboratory, they said.

Suspecting that the elephant might have got into the dam for drinking water due to heat and could not come out after getting caught in the slush, the sources said the laboratory report will reveal the cause of the death.

