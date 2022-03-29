Left Menu

Kerala HC dismisses pleas against land acquisition for SilverLine project

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed two pleas that were filed against the land acquisition for the State Government's proposed 'SileverLine' semi-high-speed rail project.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 29-03-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 14:26 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed two pleas that were filed against the land acquisition for the State Government's proposed 'SileverLine' semi-high-speed rail project. Single Bench of Justice N Nagaresh dismissed the pleas which argued that the notification regarding land acquisition is not legal. The court accepted the state government's contention that the Central Government's notification was not required for land acquisition as SilverLine was not a special project of the Railways.

The pleas also sought direction to stop the survey procedures and stone layings for land acquisition. The 529-km SilverLine railway project will link Thiruvananthapuram in the south to Kasaragod in north Kerala, covering 11 districts through 11 stations. The journey between two stations is expected to take four hours, whereas it currently takes 12 hours.

The project is also being opposed by Congress-led UDF, which has been alleging that the project is "unscientific and impractical" and will put a huge financial burden on the state. (ANI)

