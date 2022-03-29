Left Menu

Ukraine will take legal action over any mistreatment of prisoners of war by its soldiers, says official

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 29-03-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 15:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine checks all information concerning the treatment of prisoners of war and will take appropriate legal action if soldiers are found guilty of any violation, the deputy head of the general staff of Ukraine's armed forces said on Tuesday.

"All information that comes is checked by the armed forces of Ukraine and, if there is violation, appropriate legal decisions will be made regarding that military personnel who violated the laws on the treatment of prisoners of war," Oleksander Kyrylenko told a televised briefing in Turkey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

