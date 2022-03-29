Left Menu

Drinking water demand to increase, officials must ensure smooth supply: Raj CM

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-03-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 23:31 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday that the demand for drinking water is expected to increase in the state in the next three months as temperatures are on the rise.

In view of this, the Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED) and all district collectors should ensure systematic management of available resources for smooth water supply, he said.

Gehlot, in a statement, said that the PHED, electricity department and police administration should work in coordination to ensure the problem of drinking water supply does not become serious and affect law and order.

The chief minister issued the directions while reviewing the drinking water supply system in the state.

District collectors should expeditiously issue necessary approvals under the 'Emergency Plan' for the drinking water system, and works of repair of hand pumps and tube wells should be completed, he said.

They should also make arrangements to tackle a drinking water crisis, if it occurs anywhere, Gehlot said.

He also directed officials to make sure there is effective monitoring of drinking water related complaints.

The chief minister gave approval to the PHED to take 421 hired vehicles and employ 2,500 contract workers for drinking water supply from April to August.

He also directed officials to complete the announcements made in the budget in a time-bound manner for effective arrangement of water supply.

