IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

Royal Challengers Bangalore Innings: (Target: 129 runs) Faf du Plessis c Rahane b Southee 5 Anuj Rawat c Jackson b Yadav 0 Virat Kohli c Jackson b Yadav 12 David Willey c Rana b Narine 18 Sherfane Rutherford c Jackson b Southee 28 Shahbaz Ahmed st Jackson b Varun 27 Dinesh Karthik not out 14 Wanindu Hasaranga c Russell b Southee 4 Harshal Patel not out 10 Extras: (B-4 LB-1 NB-1 W-8) 14 Total: (For 7 wickets in 19.2 overs) 132 Fall of wickets: 1/1 2/17 3/17 4/62 5/101 6/107 7/111 Bowling: Umesh Yadav 4-0-16-2, Tim Southee 4-0-20-3, Andre Russell 2.2-0-36-0, Sunil Narine 4-0-12-1, Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-33-1, Venkatesh Iyer 1-0-10-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)