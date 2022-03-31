El Salvador's central bank cuts 2022 growth forecast to 3.2% from 4%
31-03-2022
El Salvador's central bank reduced on Thursday its economic growth forecast for 2022 to 3.2% from 4%.
Douglas Rodriguez, president of the central bank, cited the increase of raw material prices and the effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict as factors for the changes.
