Putin, Lukashenko discuss Ukraine in a phone call- Belta

Reuters | Minsk | Updated: 01-04-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 15:36 IST
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko held a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday to discuss the situation in Ukraine and their countries' bilateral relations, Belarus' Belta news agency reported.

Russia has used Belarusian territory to launch a multi-pronged invasion of Ukraine. Moscow says it is conducting a "special military operation" to disarm its southern neighbor and root out dangerous nationalists there.

