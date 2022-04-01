Left Menu

Maha: 2 teen girls from Chhattisgarh end lives by jumping off train

They were studying in an ITI in that state and were wearing its uniform at the time of death, he said.The two girls, who are cousins, had left their homes in Chapa area in Chhattisgarh four days ago and a missing complaint had been filed there. An accidental death case has been registered and further probe is underway, Inspector Anant Wadatkar of Ural police station said.

01-04-2022
Two teenage girls allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a train in Maharashtra's Akola district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at around 9:30pm on Wednesday at Manarkhed railway post under Ural police station limits, an official said.

'' Baby Rajput and Pooja Giri, both 19 and residents of Janjgir Champa district in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, jumped off the Mumbai-Kolkata train. They were studying in an ITI in that state and were wearing its uniform at the time of death,'' he said.

''The two girls, who are cousins, had left their homes in Chapa area in Chhattisgarh four days ago and a missing complaint had been filed there. An accidental death case has been registered and further probe is underway,'' Inspector Anant Wadatkar of Ural police station said.

