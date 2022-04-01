Left Menu

Russia-Ukraine talks resume via video link

Talks between Russia and Ukraine have resumed via video link.Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky published a picture of the talks under way Friday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyys office confirmed to The Associated Press that the negotiations had resumed.Fridays talks came three days after the last meeting, in Turkey, between Russian and Ukrainian delegations.Medinsky, the Russian lead negotiator, said our positions on Crimea and the Donbas are unchanged. Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula in southern Ukraine in 2014.

PTI | Lviv | Updated: 01-04-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 17:10 IST
Russia-Ukraine talks resume via video link
Talks between Russia and Ukraine have resumed via video link.

Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky published a picture of the talks under way Friday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office confirmed to The Associated Press that the negotiations had resumed.

Friday's talks came three days after the last meeting, in Turkey, between Russian and Ukrainian delegations.

Medinsky, the Russian lead negotiator, said “our positions on Crimea and the Donbas are unchanged.” Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula in southern Ukraine in 2014. The Donbas is the predominantly Russian-speaking industrial region where Moscow-backed separatists have been battling Ukrainian forces since 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

