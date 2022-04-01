Russia-Ukraine talks resume via video link
Talks between Russia and Ukraine have resumed via video link.Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky published a picture of the talks under way Friday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyys office confirmed to The Associated Press that the negotiations had resumed.Fridays talks came three days after the last meeting, in Turkey, between Russian and Ukrainian delegations.Medinsky, the Russian lead negotiator, said our positions on Crimea and the Donbas are unchanged. Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula in southern Ukraine in 2014.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Talks between Russia and Ukraine have resumed via video link.
Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky published a picture of the talks under way Friday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office confirmed to The Associated Press that the negotiations had resumed.
Friday's talks came three days after the last meeting, in Turkey, between Russian and Ukrainian delegations.
Medinsky, the Russian lead negotiator, said “our positions on Crimea and the Donbas are unchanged.” Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula in southern Ukraine in 2014. The Donbas is the predominantly Russian-speaking industrial region where Moscow-backed separatists have been battling Ukrainian forces since 2014.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
TOP WRAP 1-Shells hit theatre sheltering Ukraine civilians, Biden calls Putin a war criminal
U.S. CFTC chair says ongoing Ukraine tragedy has led to 'extreme volatility,' but markets responding well
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks rally strongly as Fed hike, Ukraine talks boost sentiment
US welcomes ICJ order asking Russia to immediately suspend military operations in Ukraine