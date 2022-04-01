Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 01-04-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 21:26 IST
Assam Assembly adjourned sine die
The Budget session of the Assam Assembly concluded on Friday after 10 days of sitting.

The annual Budget for 2022-23 was presented by Finance Minister Ajanta Neog during the session and later passed by the House after discussion.

The session had got off with the Governor’s speech on March 14 and newly-elected Majuli MLA Bhuban Gam was also administered the oath of office the same day.

Speaker Biswajit Daimary said government business was conducted on eight days of sitting, while private members’ business was taken up on the other two days.

“Twenty bills, including six amendment ones, were passed during the session,” he said.

Daimary adjourned the House sine die at the end of sitting on Friday.

