Death toll rises to 31 from strike on government building in Ukraine's Mykolaiv
At least 31 people have been confirmed killed as a result of Tuesday's rocket strike on the regional administration building in Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv, local emergency services said in an online post on Friday.
Round-the-clock rescue operations were still taking place, the post said. Rescue workers had to pull victims from the rubble after Tuesday's attack blasted a hole through the side of the building in central Mykolaiv.
