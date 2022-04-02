Left Menu

Ukraine continue to advance against Russian forces near Kyiv, UK says

Russian forces are also reported to have withdrawn from Hostomel airport near the capital, which has been subject to fighting since the first day of the conflict, Britain's Ministry of Defence said in a regular bulletin. "In the east of Ukraine, Ukrainian forces have secured a key route in eastern Kharkiv after heavy fighting," the ministry added.

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2022 11:04 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 11:04 IST
"In the east of Ukraine, Ukrainian forces have secured a key route in eastern Kharkiv after heavy fighting," the ministry added. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

