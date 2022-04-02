Left Menu

Death toll rises to 35 from strike on government building in Ukraine's Mykolaiv -Governor

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 18:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
At least 35 people have been confirmed killed as a result of Tuesday's rocket strike on the regional administration building in Ukraine's southern port city of Mykolaiv, Governor Vitaliy Kim said in an online post on Saturday.

Rescue workers have continued to dismantle the rubble and search for victims after the strike blasted a hole through the side of the building in central Mykolaiv.

