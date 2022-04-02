DMRC felicitates Param Veer Chakra awardee Yogendra Yadav at National War Memorial

Param Veer Chakra awardee and Kargil war hero Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav was on Saturday felicitated by DMRC authorities at the National War Memorial here as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, officials said.

Yadav is the youngest person ever to be awarded the highest gallantry decoration of the country during wartime. His actions had led to the capture of major features of the Tiger Hill complex by 18 Grenadiers during the Kargil conflict in 1999.

''As part of the ongoing 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations commemorating 75 years of India's independence, DMRC's Metro Adventure Club today organised a trip to the National War Memorial and also felicitated Param Veer Chakra awardee and Kargil War hero Yogendra Singh Yadav,'' the Delhi Metro said in a statement.

The event was attended by Vikas Kumar, who on Friday had assumed charge as the new Managing Director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

Kumar felicitated Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav, PVC, and presented him with a ''miniature metro train model''.

More than 200 participants comprising DMRC employees, their family members, including children, took an hour-long trip to the war memorial at the India Gate complex, and also interacted with Yadav who narrated participants his memories of the Kargil war.

The sprawling National War Memorial was inaugurated in 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The monument has been built to honour and remember fallen soldiers of the Indian Armed forces who have made the supreme sacrifice to defend the sovereignty and integrity of India since Independence.

Spread over an area of approximately 40 acres, the memorial comprises four concentric circles, namely -- the 'Amar Chakra', the 'Veerta Chakra', the 'Tyag Chakra' and the 'Rakshak Chakra' with names of 25,942 soldiers inscribed in golden letters on granite tablets.

The Metro Adventure Club is an initiative by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, launched few years ago, to promote knowledge-based adventure and sports activities. Since then, many activities have been organised from time to time such as heritage walks to historical monuments like Qutab Minar, Red Fort, Old Delhi heritage lanes and trip to Uttarakhand, the statement said.

