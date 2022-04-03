10 DCs shifted in Punjab

Ten IAS officers, who were deputy commissioners, were shifted in Punjab on Saturday in the second major reshuffle ordered by the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in the state.

Earlier, 11 IAS officers and 13 IPS officers were transferred.

On Saturday, Gurpreet Singh Khaira was posted as deputy commissioner of Muktsar while Sandeep Hans was shifted as Hoshiarpur DC.

Sanyam Aggarwal is the new DC of Malerkotla, while H S Sudan has been posted as Amritsar DC, according to a government order.

Harbir Singh has been posted as Pathankot DC and Amit Talwar will be the DC of Mohali.

Sakshi Sawhney and Ruhee Dugg have been made DCs of Patiala and Faridkot, respectively.

Preeti Yadav has been posted as deputy commissioner of Rupnagar, and Himanshu Aggarwal has been transferred as deputy commissioner of Fazilka.

