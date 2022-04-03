Left Menu

N.Korea condemns S.Korea's remarks on preemptive strike, issues "serious warning"

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 03-04-2022 03:37 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 03:09 IST
N.Korea condemns S.Korea's remarks on preemptive strike, issues "serious warning"
Kim, the vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, also said the country would "reconsider a lot of things" and that South Korea "may face a serious threat" due to such remarks. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • North Korea

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said on Sunday the South Korean defence minister's remarks about a preemptive strike against the north "has further worsened the inter-Korean relations and military tension on the peninsula," state media KCNA reported.

Kim, the vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, also said the country would "reconsider a lot of things" and that South Korea "may face a serious threat" due to such remarks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

