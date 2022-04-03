Left Menu

BRIEF-UK Military Intelligence Says Over Last Week, There Has Been Concentration Of Russian Air Activity Towards South Eastern Ukraine

BRIEF-UK Military Intelligence Says Over Last Week, There Has Been Concentration Of Russian Air Activity Towards South Eastern Ukraine

April 2 (Reuters) -

* UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE SAYS OVER LAST WEEK, THERE HAS BEEN CONCENTRATION OF RUSSIAN AIR ACTIVITY TOWARDS SOUTH EASTERN UKRAINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

