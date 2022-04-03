BRIEF-UK Military Intelligence Says Over Last Week, There Has Been Concentration Of Russian Air Activity Towards South Eastern Ukraine
Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2022 03:26 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 03:26 IST
April 2 (Reuters) -
* UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE SAYS OVER LAST WEEK, THERE HAS BEEN CONCENTRATION OF RUSSIAN AIR ACTIVITY TOWARDS SOUTH EASTERN UKRAINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement