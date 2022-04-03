Series of explosions heard in Ukrainian port of Odesa - Reuters witness
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 03-04-2022 09:51 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 09:47 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
A series of explosions was heard and smoke was seen in Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa in the early hours of Sunday, a Reuters witness said.
Odesa was attacked by missiles and there were reports of fires in some areas, the city council said in an online post.
Also Read: Ukraine military orders 38-hour curfew in southern Zaporizhzhia city, says official
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
Advertisement