Series of explosions heard in Ukrainian port of Odesa - Reuters witness

A series of explosions was heard and smoke was seen in Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa in the early hours of Sunday, a Reuters witness said.

Odesa was attacked by missiles and there were reports of fires in some areas, the city council said in an online post.

Also Read: Ukraine military orders 38-hour curfew in southern Zaporizhzhia city, says official

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)