BRIEF-Oman receives $4 bln refinancing loan -Al Arabiya

* SULTANATE OF OMAN GETS $4 BILLION IN REFINANCING LOAN FROM BANKING CONSORTIUM - AL ARABIYA TV CITING BANKING SOURCES

* CONSORTIUM INCLUDES STANDARD CHARTERED, JP MORGAN, CITI, INTESA SANPAOLO, ABU DHABI COMMERCIAL BANK, FIRST ABU DHABI BANK, NATIONAL BANK OF OMAN, MASHREQ BANK, ARAB BANKING CORP. * LOAN MATURES IN MARCH 2029, PRICED AT 350 BASIS POINTS OVER LIBOR

