Differently abled minor girl raped in Delhi

A 16-year-old differently abled girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in northwest Delhi, police said on Sunday.

The 24-year-old accused has been arrested.

On Saturday, the man allegedly raped the minor girl near her shanty in the Mahendra Park area. Later, she narrated her ordeal to her parents, a senior police officer said.

A call was received at the Mahendra Park police station about the incident at 8.40 pm on Saturday.

''On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and sent the girl for medical examination. Further proceedings continue,'' the Delhi Police tweeted through it official handle.

The condition of the girl was stated to be fine now, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said the accused who lived in a shanty near that of the girl was arrested the same night.

A case under IPC section 376 (rape) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused.

