Police recover crude bombs from football ground in West Bengal's Birbhum

The police recovered crude bombs in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandarpur village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday.

ANI | Birbhum (West Bengal) | Updated: 03-04-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 18:30 IST
Visual from Spot (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Later, the Crime Investigation Department (CID)'s bomb squad team was called to defuse these bombs, the police said.

"Crude bombs were recovered by police earlier today in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandarpur village of Birbhum district. A bomb squad team of CID was called to defuse these bombs," Birbhum, Superintendent of Police (SP), Narendra Nath Tripathi said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

