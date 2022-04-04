Left Menu

Myanmar c.bank says FX deposits should be converted into local currency

Reuters | Naypyidaw | Updated: 04-04-2022
Myanmar central bank Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Myanmar's central bank said foreign exchange earned by locals must be deposited in accounts at licensed banks and exchanged for the domestic kyat currency within one working day.

In a notification dated April 3 and published in state media on Monday, the central bank said it would issue exemptions to the rule separately and that foreign currency transferred abroad should be done through the licensed Foreign Exchange Trading banks.

