Three persons held for drug trafficking in Assam

PTI | Diphu | Updated: 04-04-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 18:07 IST
A woman and her two accomplices were apprehended in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Monday for allegedly trafficking drugs worth over Rs 3 crore in the international market. Acting on a tip-off about the movement of the traffickers along the Assam-Nagaland border, a team of police personnel, led by Bokajan Sub Divisional Police Officer John Das, launched an operation and nabbed the three persons from Borlengri area of the district.

The police were on the look-out for the woman ever since a person, identified as Baba Hazarika, was arrested on January 12 and huge quantities of drugs were recovered from his possession.

The woman, identified as L H Rani Rao of Manipur, was allegedly heading a drug trafficking racket and the other arrested persons include her husband R N Surinder and a resident of Borlengri P Mao, Das said.

The police recovered 33 soap boxes with a total of 401 gm of heroin from their possession, he said.

The police also seized three vehicles, Rs 3,58,000 in cash, jewellery and some documents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

