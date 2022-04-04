Left Menu

I don't scold anyone, have a high-pitched voice: Shah in LS

In a lighter vein, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said in Lok Sabha that he has a manufacturing defect of a high-pitched voice and does not get angry except for on issues related to Kashmir.In a friendly exchange with Opposition benches, Shah said he does not scold anyone or get angry.I do not scold anyone.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 04-04-2022 20:44 IST
I don't scold anyone, have a high-pitched voice: Shah in LS
  • Country:
  • India

In a lighter vein, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said in Lok Sabha that he has a ''manufacturing defect'' of a high-pitched voice and does not get angry except for on issues related to Kashmir.

In a friendly exchange with Opposition benches, Shah said he does not scold anyone or get angry.

''I do not scold anyone. I have a high-pitched voice. It is a manufacturing defect. I do not get angry, except for when it comes to the issue of Kashmir,'' Shah said moving the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill for consideration and passage in Lok Sabha.

''I request both members of the ruling side and Opposition to look at it from a different point of view. The government does not have any other intention than strengthening the law (by bringing in the bill),'' he said.

His remarks came after an Opposition member quipped that he responds sometimes in an angry manner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesses

Blasts heard in Russian city of Belgorod near border with Ukraine - witnesse...

 Russian Federation
2
US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

US increases oil imports from Russia by 43% : Russian Official

 Russia
3
Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

Study reveals rampaging strength of flash droughts

 Texas
4
Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday's meteor shower

Maharashtra: Metal ring, spherical object found in Sindewahi after yesterday...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022