Ten people, including a child, killed in Ukraine's Mykolaiv -head of regional administration

Shelling in Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv has killed 10 people, including a child, and injured 46, the head of the regional administration said.

Oleksandr Senkevich said the toll included nine killed in shelling in the evening. "Over today, a total of 10 people have been killed during the shelling and 46 injured," Senkevich said in a video posted on social media.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify the report.

