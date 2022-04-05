Russia says Ukraine's special services staged alleged killing of civilians

Russia's defence ministry said on Tuesday that Ukrainian special services had staged alleged killings of civilians in Ukrainian towns in an attempt to spread propaganda through the Western media.

"Soldiers of the 72nd Ukrainian Main Center for Psychological Operations conducted another staged filming of civilians allegedly killed by the violent actions of the Russian armed forces" on April 4 in a village 23 km northwest of Kyiv, the ministry said.

"Similar events have now been organized by Ukrainian special services in Sumy, Konotop, and other cities."

