France summons Russian Ambassador to Paris after expulsion of Russian diplomats
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-04-2022 15:59 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 15:21 IST
France on Tuesday summoned the Russian Ambassador to Paris after France's earlier decision to expel 35 Russian diplomats in reaction to the war in Ukraine, said the French foreign affairs ministry.
A French diplomatic source had announced the expulsion of those 35 Russian diplomats earlier on Monday. The French Foreign Ministry had said on Monday that a decision to expel a number of Russian diplomatic staff had been taken as part of a wider European initiative.
