Gujarat: Job racket involving aspirants from other states busted, 3 arrested by Crime Branch

Three persons were arrested for allegedly duping 81 aspirants from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat of Rs 3.25 crore on the pretext of getting them government jobs, police said here on Tuesday.

The conspiracy involving a coaching centre to cheat candidates by promising them jobs in the police, military, revenue department, civic body etc was unearthed by the Ahmedabad Crime Branch, an official said.

Documents such as application forms, admit cards, fee receipts, passport size photos, xerox copies of original documents and certificates have been recovered from the possession of two accused working in a coaching centre in Dahegam town here, a Crime Branch release said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Premvir Singh said the accused persons used fake documents and stamps to convince the candidates that they had passed the physical test of a particular exam.

'''They would then demand Rs 10 lakh for a job as PSI, Rs 5 lakh as constable, Rs 5 lakh as talati-cum-mantri, Rs 2.5 lakh as junior clerk, Rs 3.5 lakh as Army personnel, and Rs 1.5 lakh as municipal corporation clerk,'' he said.

''Among 81 victims, 60 are from Rajasthan, four from Uttar Pradesh, and 17 from Gujarat. They'd change the surnames of the aspirants to show them as hailing from Gujarat so as to qualify them to apply for job openings in the state,'' the JCP added.

Documents recovered from them showed that ten candidates were shown as having passed the physical test for police LRD (constable) recruitment, though they had not filled any form, while three aspirants were shown as having passed the physical test using a fake ''pass'' stamp even when they failed the test, Singh said.

He identified the arrested persons as Ravi Pratap Rawat, who hails from Ajmer in Rajasthan, Harish Prajapati and Puja Thakor, adding that two people were on the run in the case.

They have been charged Indian Penal Code sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), etc. as well as sections of the Information Technology Act.

