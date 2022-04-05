Left Menu

Russian draft law paves way for fast retaliation against foreign media

The draft law was put forward at the first meeting of the new commission. Piskarev said it would mean that if a foreign state took discriminatory action against Russian journalists, the prosecutor general could quickly ban or restrict the activities of media from that country.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-04-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 22:00 IST
Russian draft law paves way for fast retaliation against foreign media
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

News organisations from countries that "discriminate" against Russian media could have their Russian operations promptly shut down under a draft law proposed by a new Russian parliamentary commission on Tuesday. The move - which the commission's head said was a response to Western restrictions on pro-Kremlin media such as the Sputnik news agency and RT television channel - adds to the challenges facing foreign media, already under scrutiny over their coverage of Russia's war in Ukraine.

"We believe that unfriendly actions of foreign states against our media, whether it be a ban or restriction on the distribution of their products, should receive a quick and symmetrical response," said Vasily Piskarev, Chairman of the Commission to Investigate Foreign State Interference in Russia's Internal Affairs. The draft law was put forward at the first meeting of the new commission.

Piskarev said it would mean that if a foreign state took discriminatory action against Russian journalists, the prosecutor general could quickly ban or restrict the activities of media from that country. "We are talking about a ban on the distribution in Russia of any information materials of these media, including through the Internet, the termination of accreditation of correspondents and the closure of its representative offices in our country."

Some leading foreign media have already pulled out correspondents from Russia since parliament adopted a law on March 4 that makes public actions aimed at what it terms "discrediting" Russia's army illegal. The law sets a jail term of up to 15 years for the spread of fake news or "public dissemination of deliberately false information about the use of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation".

Russia rejects the use of the terms "war" or "invasion" to describe its actions in Ukraine, which it calls a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" its neighbour. Ukraine and Western governments reject that as a false pretext to invade a democratic country. State-controlled Russian outlets RT and Sputnik were banned throughout the European Union on March 2. "Systematic information manipulation and disinformation by the Kremlin is applied as an operational tool in its assault on Ukraine," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said at the time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
2
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
3
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022