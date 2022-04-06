Andhra Pradesh CM meets Amit Shah, seeks implementation of pending provisions of AP Reorganisation Act

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought early implementation of the pending provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

In the meeting, the chief minister requested Shah to expedite the division of assets worth crores of rupees listed under Schedules IX and X of the Act, official sources said.

It may be noted that Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai had said in Rajya Sabha in February this year that the division of assets between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana under the Act can be undertaken in an expedited manner with mutual agreement and that the Centre can act only as a coordinating agency.

Rai had also said that a committee has been formed for the division of institutions under Schedule IX. Out of 90 institutions, Telangana has no objection towards dividing 68 institutions. But Andhra Pradesh has agreed for the division of only 33 institutions out of these 68.

Under Schedule X of the Act, there are 112 training institutions. But there is no provision for division of these assets under Section 75. However, the Andhra Pradesh government wants division of these assets according to population and Telangana wants it based on their current locations, the minister had said.

The chief minister, in his meeting with Shah, reiterated the state's demands and stressed the need for fulfilling the remaining provisions of the Act.

Earlier in the day, Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed this issue along with other key matters pertaining to his state, according to an official statement.

In a meeting with the Union Jal Shakti Minister, the chief minister requested for clearance of the revised cost estimate of Rs 55,000 crore of the Polavaram Irrigation Project.

