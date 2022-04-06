Left Menu

Swedish economy shrank 0.8% in February from January, Statistics Office says

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 06-04-2022 11:39 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 11:34 IST
Swedish economy shrank 0.8% in February from January, Statistics Office says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Sweden's economy shrank by 0.8% in February from the previous month on a seasonally adjusted basis, preliminary data from the Statistics Office published on Wednesday showed.

Economic activity was 2.5% higher in February than in the same month in 2021.

Also Read: Sweden sparks ire of environmentalists with mining decision

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case since 1988; Whole of Shanghai enters COVID lockdown despite lower symptomatic cases and more

Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022