Swedish economy shrank 0.8% in February from January, Statistics Office says
Sweden's economy shrank by 0.8% in February from the previous month on a seasonally adjusted basis, preliminary data from the Statistics Office published on Wednesday showed.
Economic activity was 2.5% higher in February than in the same month in 2021.
