Tensions Surge as Gulf Faces Oil Shock Amidst Conflict

Iran has issued a stark warning to the world as oil prices threaten to hit $200 a barrel following attacks on merchant ships. The International Energy Agency has urged a huge release of strategic reserves to combat one of the most severe oil shocks since the 1970s.

Amidst a conflict initiated by U.S. and Israeli airstrikes, approximately 2,000 people, primarily Iranians and Lebanese, have died. The conflict has expanded into Lebanon, throwing global energy markets and transport into turmoil. Despite heavy airstrikes, Iran launched attacks on Wednesday targeting Israel and other Middle Eastern targets, retaliating fiercely.

President Donald Trump emphasized victory but insisted on completing the mission. In the meantime, shipping through the critical Strait of Hormuz remains unsafe, with Iran asserting control over it. Global bodies contemplate measures to ensure the safe passage of ships amidst increased tensions.

