Left Menu

Tensions Surge as Israeli Strikes Rock Beirut

Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs after Hezbollah fired rockets into northern Israel. The conflict, stemming from tensions related to Iran, has killed over 600 and displaced 800,000. The humanitarian crisis grows amid destroyed shelters and overcrowded living conditions, with international calls for Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 06:14 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 06:14 IST
Tensions Surge as Israeli Strikes Rock Beirut

Violent clashes erupted late Wednesday night as Israeli airstrikes targeted Beirut's southern suburbs, a stronghold of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. This escalation follows a series of Hezbollah rocket attacks on northern Israel, prompting retaliatory strikes in a widening conflict involving Iran.

The hostilities, rooted in geopolitical tensions with Iran, have resulted in more than 600 fatalities and displaced approximately 800,000 people, according to Lebanese officials. International humanitarian organizations warn of dire conditions for those seeking refuge under overcrowded and inadequate shelter conditions.

As the conflict intensifies, Israel's military vows robust action against Hezbollah, challenging Lebanon's authority to curb the armed group's influence. Diplomatic efforts at the UN demand Lebanon take direct measures to dismantle Hezbollah's military operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026