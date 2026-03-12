Tensions Surge as Israeli Strikes Rock Beirut

Violent clashes erupted late Wednesday night as Israeli airstrikes targeted Beirut's southern suburbs, a stronghold of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. This escalation follows a series of Hezbollah rocket attacks on northern Israel, prompting retaliatory strikes in a widening conflict involving Iran.

The hostilities, rooted in geopolitical tensions with Iran, have resulted in more than 600 fatalities and displaced approximately 800,000 people, according to Lebanese officials. International humanitarian organizations warn of dire conditions for those seeking refuge under overcrowded and inadequate shelter conditions.

As the conflict intensifies, Israel's military vows robust action against Hezbollah, challenging Lebanon's authority to curb the armed group's influence. Diplomatic efforts at the UN demand Lebanon take direct measures to dismantle Hezbollah's military operations.

