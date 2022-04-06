1,60,000 remain trapped in Mariupol: British defence officials

British defense officials say 160,000 people remain trapped in the besieged city of Mariupol, where Russian airstrikes and heavy fighting are continuing.

The Ministry of Defense said in an intelligence update Wednesday that those in the city have "no light, communication, medicine, heat or water." It accused Russian forces of deliberately preventing humanitarian access, "likely to pressure defenders to surrender." Repeated attempts by the International Committee of the Red Cross to get a humanitarian convoy into the southern port city have failed. Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Russian forces stopped buses accompanied by Red Cross workers from travelling to Mariupol, which had a pre-war population of about 400,000. She said Russian troops allowed 1,496 civilians to leave the Sea of Azov port on Tuesday.

--- Ankara: Turkey says it shares the pain of the Ukrainian people over the "horrifying" images that emerged from towns near Kyiv and is calling for an independent investigation.

A statement from Turkey's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday stopped short, however, of blaming Russia or describing the atrocities as a war crime.

Turkey has been measured in its criticism of Russia as it tries to balance its close relations with both Moscow and Kyiv. The country has hosted officials from the two countries for talks in a bid to end the war.

"The images of the massacre ... are horrifying and sad for humanity. We share the pain of the Ukrainian people," the statement read.

"The targeting of innocent civilians is unacceptable. It is our basic expectation that the issue is subjected to an independent investigation, that those responsible are identified and are held accountable," it said.

Scenes that have emerged from Bucha, Irpin and other Ukrainian towns liberated by Ukrainian forces have led to accusations of war crimes and demands for tougher sanctions against Russia.

The ministry statement said Turkey would continue its efforts to end such "shameful scenes for humanity and to ensure peace as soon as possible." ___ Lviv: Russian forces overnight struck a fuel depot and a factory in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, and the number of casualties remains unclear, the region's Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said Wednesday on the Telegram messaging app.

"The night was alarming and difficult. The enemy attacked our area from the air and hit the oil depot and one of the plants. The oil depot with fuel was destroyed. Rescuers are still putting out the flames at the plant. There is a strong fire," Reznichenko wrote.

In the eastern Luhansk region, Tuesday's shelling of Rubizhne city killed one and injured five more, Governor Serhiy Haidai said Wednesday on Telegram.

The Russian military continues to focus its efforts on preparing for an offensive in Ukraine's east, according to a Wednesday morning update by Ukraine's General Staff, with the aim "to establish complete control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions." Parts of the two regions have been under control of Russia-backed rebels since 2014 and are recognized by Moscow as independent states.

