One protester shot dead by security forces in Sudan's Khartoum -medics

One Sudanese protester was shot dead on Wednesday as security forces confronted anti-coup demonstrations in the state of Khartoum, said medics aligned with a movement to end military rule.

The death brings the total number of protesters that have died since an Oct. 25 coup to 94, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said.

