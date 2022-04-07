Left Menu

One protester shot dead by security forces in Sudan's Khartoum -medics

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 07-04-2022 02:14 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 02:14 IST
One Sudanese protester was shot dead on Wednesday as security forces confronted anti-coup demonstrations in the state of Khartoum, said medics aligned with a movement to end military rule.

The death brings the total number of protesters that have died since an Oct. 25 coup to 94, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors said.

