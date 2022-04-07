U.S. House holds former Trump aides Navarro and Scavino in contempt
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2022 04:10 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 04:10 IST
- Country:
- United States
A majority of the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives approved "contempt of Congress" charges on Wednesday against Peter Navarro and Daniel Scavino, two former aides to ex-President Donald Trump, over their failure to comply with subpoenas from the committee investigating the Capitol riot.
Voting was continuing on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress demands imposition of Article 355 in West Bengal over Birhum incident
Sonia Gandhi continues consultations with G23, changes only after Congress prez poll
Congress MP Venugopal gives suspension of business notice in RS over rising inflation
Congress, allies have no commitment fro development of J&K, claims Goyal
Indian Youth Congress activists protest against rising inflation, fuel price hike