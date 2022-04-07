Left Menu

U.S. House holds former Trump aides Navarro and Scavino in contempt

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2022 04:10 IST
U.S. House holds former Trump aides Navarro and Scavino in contempt
A majority of the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives approved "contempt of Congress" charges on Wednesday against Peter Navarro and Daniel Scavino, two former aides to ex-President Donald Trump, over their failure to comply with subpoenas from the committee investigating the Capitol riot.

Voting was continuing on Wednesday.

