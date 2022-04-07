Left Menu

S.Korea’s president-elect vows ‘strong deterrence’ amid N.Korea nuclear test signs

“We can never stress enough the importance of strong deterrence based on the South Korea-U.S. military alliance and the combined defence posture,” Yoon said, citing the alarm raised by the North’s test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) last month. Officials in Seoul and Washington have indicated Pyongyang may resume testing nuclear weapons for the first time since 2017, possibly around the birth annivesary of state founder Kim Il Sung, which the North celebrates on April 15.

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2022 14:32 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 14:15 IST
S.Korea’s president-elect vows ‘strong deterrence’ amid N.Korea nuclear test signs
Yoon Suk-yeol Image Credit: Wikipedia

South Korea's president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol said on Thursday that strong deterrence was crucial in the face of nuclear and missile threats from North Korea amid a renewed warning by a top U.S. envoy of a potential nuclear test as early as next week.

Yoon, who has pledged to boost defense capability to counter the North's threats, spoke to U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) Commander Gen. Paul LaCamera during a rare visit to Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, the command center of the 28,500-strong U.S. military stationed in South Korea. "We can never stress enough the importance of strong deterrence based on the South Korea-U.S. military alliance and the combined defense posture," Yoon said, citing the alarm raised by the North's test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) last month.

Officials in Seoul and Washington have indicated Pyongyang may resume testing nuclear weapons for the first time since 2017, possibly around the birth anniversary of state founder Kim Il Sung, which the North celebrates on April 15. "I don't want to speculate too much, but I think it could be another missile launch, it could be a nuclear test," Sung Kim, the U.S. special representative for North Korea, told reporters on a teleconference on Wednesday in Washington when asked about the holiday next week.

Signs of preparations for a nuclear test included activity near the North's Punggye-ri nuclear site, U.S. officials said. North Korea launched a new ICBM last month after leader Kim Jong Un threatened to break his self-imposed moratorium on ICBM and nuclear testing.

Kim's powerful sister, Kim Yo Jong, has warned Pyongyang could use nuclear weapons if the South attacked, with South Korea and the United States expected to stage regular springtime exercises that Pyongyang has long denounced as a war rehearsal. Yoon's visit to Camp Humphreys, the largest U.S. overseas military base, also comes as his foreign policy and security aides discussed possible redeployment of U.S. strategic assets to the peninsula with U.S. officials in Washington.

Yoon is set to be sworn in on May 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022