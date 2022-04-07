Left Menu

Implementation of populist schemes causes reduction of funds for long-term development: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said implementation of populist schemes causes reduction of funds for development works in the long run and political parties have to come together to decide on this issue. Pawar, who is also the states finance minister, was responding to a question about states implementing schemes which they cannot afford and incurring debts.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 16:38 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said implementation of populist schemes causes reduction of funds for development works in the long run and political parties have to come together to decide on this issue. Pawar, who is also the state's finance minister, was responding to a question about states implementing schemes which they cannot afford and incurring debts. A decision has to be taken at the national level about what should be provided to people for free and what should not be, the minister said. Some state governments provide water and electricity for free, and even waive loans, he said.

''When money is spent on (such schemes), the funds meant for development works reduce," Pawar said.

People "like" such schemes, but long-term development gets affected in the process, he said, adding that all political parties should come together to take a decision on this.

