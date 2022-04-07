Left Menu

Ukraine state security service compiles list of Russian troops behind alleged war crimes

Updated: 07-04-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 17:06 IST
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's state security service (SBU) said on Thursday it was building up a list of Russian troops suspected of carrying out alleged war crimes in the Kyiv region, including in the town of Bucha.

"The SBU will identify anyone involved in atrocities in Bucha and other cities in Kyiv region," the SBU said in a statement, adding that it had interviewed almost 2,000 witnesses and identified 33 people suspected of collaborating with Russia.

