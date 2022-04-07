Painter impregnates 16-year old girl, held

A 20-year old man working as a painter was arrested here on Thursday on the charge of impregnating a minor girl, police said.

According to the police, the girl complained of stomach pain on Wednesday and her parent took her to the doctor who found out she was pregnant.

Her parents lodged a complaint and got the painter arrested, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)