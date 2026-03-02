Telangana Sets Up Crisis Control Room for West Asia Residents

The Telangana government has taken proactive measures by setting up a control room at its New Delhi Bhavan, aimed at assisting its residents in the crisis-ridden West Asia region. This step is directed at ensuring swift communication and aid for those affected.

Senior officials are closely liaising with the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian Embassies to keep abreast of developments in the Gulf. This collaboration seeks to efficiently address the concerns of Telangana residents and their families back home.

The control room promises round-the-clock support, addressing inquiries, distress signals, and travel-related disruptions. The government assures continuous monitoring and support, maintaining an open line of communication with national and international representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)