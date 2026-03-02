Left Menu

Telangana Sets Up Crisis Control Room for West Asia Residents

The Telangana government has established a 24/7 control room at its Bhavan in New Delhi to aid residents in crisis-hit West Asia and their families. Officials are cooperating with the Ministry of External Affairs to address distress calls, emergency situations, and travel disruptions from Telangana residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-03-2026 13:51 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 13:51 IST
Telangana Sets Up Crisis Control Room for West Asia Residents
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government has taken proactive measures by setting up a control room at its New Delhi Bhavan, aimed at assisting its residents in the crisis-ridden West Asia region. This step is directed at ensuring swift communication and aid for those affected.

Senior officials are closely liaising with the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian Embassies to keep abreast of developments in the Gulf. This collaboration seeks to efficiently address the concerns of Telangana residents and their families back home.

The control room promises round-the-clock support, addressing inquiries, distress signals, and travel-related disruptions. The government assures continuous monitoring and support, maintaining an open line of communication with national and international representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unlock Financial Goals with the Suvarna Dhara Gold Loan

Unlock Financial Goals with the Suvarna Dhara Gold Loan

 India
2
Global Travel Chaos: Middle East Conflict Grounds Flights and Spurs Oil Surge

Global Travel Chaos: Middle East Conflict Grounds Flights and Spurs Oil Surg...

 Global
3
Kashmir Erupts: Protests Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Death

Kashmir Erupts: Protests Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Death

 India
4
Rising Star Arvid Lindblad Praises Max Verstappen's Supportive Nature

Rising Star Arvid Lindblad Praises Max Verstappen's Supportive Nature

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026