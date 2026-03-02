Left Menu

NyayaSpandana: Bridging Gaps in Legal Literacy

NyayaSpandana: Empowering Legal Literacy, an edited book under Akshit Dwivedi's founding editorship, combines scholarly insights to enhance legal awareness. The 12-chapter book offers multidisciplinary perspectives on constitutional values, social welfare laws, and justice delivery, fostering empowerment and civic participation through legal education.

New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 13:47 IST
Edited Book "NyayaSpandana: Empowering Legal Literacy" to Be Released Soon. Image Credit: ANI
Scheduled for release, 'NyayaSpandana: Empowering Legal Literacy' aims to enhance legal awareness under the founding editorship of Akshit Dwivedi, a current B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) student at Hidayatullah National Law University, Raipur.

The book emerged from a national seminar and structured papers call, focusing on justice access and rights-based education. It comprises 12 chapters from academicians and legal experts, promoting civic participation through legal understanding. The volume underscores the social relevance of legal education in empowering individuals.

With forewords from legal dignitaries, the book benefits from the leadership of Dwivedi, renowned for his academic and social contributions. It's set to be an essential resource for students, researchers, and legal professionals, highlighting legal education's role in societal development.



