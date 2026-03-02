Left Menu

India and Canada Set Sights on Free Trade Agreement Amid Diplomatic Reset

India and Canada aim to finalize a free trade agreement by year-end. The pact seeks to overcome past diplomatic issues, boost economic ties, and increase bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2030. Alongside a $2.6 billion uranium deal, India and Canada also agreed to collaborate on nuclear reactor development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 13:55 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 13:55 IST
India and Canada Set Sights on Free Trade Agreement Amid Diplomatic Reset
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India and Canada are working towards finalizing a free trade agreement by the end of the year, as announced by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney during his maiden visit to New Delhi. The move aims to overcome previous diplomatic strains and rejuvenate economic relations between the two nations.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Carney have underscored a mutual goal to elevate bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2030, a significant increase from the projected $9 billion in 2024-25. The two governments have reached consensus on a comprehensive economic partnership framework, according to the Indian foreign ministry.

In a landmark development, both countries have agreed on a $2.6 billion uranium supply contract along with efforts to construct small modular nuclear reactors. This energy deal marks a pivotal moment for India's nuclear energy ambitions, while also seeking to establish a dependable base load power source, as articulated by Modi.

TRENDING

1
Global Travel Chaos: Middle East Conflict Grounds Flights and Spurs Oil Surge

Global Travel Chaos: Middle East Conflict Grounds Flights and Spurs Oil Surg...

 Global
2
Kashmir Erupts: Protests Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Death

Kashmir Erupts: Protests Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Death

 India
3
Rising Star Arvid Lindblad Praises Max Verstappen's Supportive Nature

Rising Star Arvid Lindblad Praises Max Verstappen's Supportive Nature

 India
4
Tensions Rise: Israel's Military Moves Near Lebanon Border

Tensions Rise: Israel's Military Moves Near Lebanon Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026