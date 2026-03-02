Left Menu

Karnataka's Rescue Mission: Stranded Citizens in West Asia Await Return

A total of 109 individuals from Karnataka are stuck in war-torn West Asia. Efforts are underway by Karnataka's government, along with the Indian government, to facilitate their return, pending resumption of air traffic. Special rescue flights or regular services will be arranged once permissible.

At least 109 residents from Karnataka are currently stranded in the conflict-ridden West Asia region, as per a statement from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's office on Monday.

A majority of these individuals, numbering 100, are held up in Dubai, while nine remain stuck in Bahrain. Revealing this to reporters, Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda asserted that the state is making concerted efforts to bring those stranded back home.

The minister referenced inquiries concerning special flights or other emergency arrangements for the return journey, clarifying that while air traffic remains suspended, any rescue efforts will depend on the resumption of flights. The central government, in coordination with Karnataka officials, plans to organize special or regular flights as soon as air traffic clearance is obtained.

