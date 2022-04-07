India-US 2+2 dialogue will provide opportunity to discuss key issues: MEA

India on Thursday said its 2+2 dialogue with the US next week will provide an opportunity to exchange views on important regional and global developments and how both sides can work together to address common interests and concerns.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will hold the talks with US Defence Secretary Llyod Austin and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on April 11 in Washington.

The unfolding situation in Ukraine is expected to be discussed in the fourth edition of the dialogue.

Arindam Bagchi, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), formally announced the date of the dialogue at a media briefing.

''The dialogue would enable both sides to undertake a comprehensive review of cross-cutting issues in the India-US bilateral agenda related to foreign policy, defence and security with the objective of providing strategic guidance and vision for further consolidating the relationship,'' he said.

''The 2+2 Dialogue will also provide an opportunity to exchange views about important regional and global developments and how we can work together to address issues of common interest and concern,'' Bagchi said.

The MEA spokesperson said Jaishankar will visit the US from April 11 to 12.

''As part of an ongoing and regular dialogue, the Minister of External Affairs will separately meet his US counterpart Secretary Blinken,'' Bagchi said.

He said Jaishankar is also scheduled to meet senior members of the US administration to further advance the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

Jaishankar and Blinken held a telephonic conversation on Tuesday, focusing on the latest developments in Ukraine and bilateral ties.

Last week, US Deputy National Security Adviser for International Economics Daleep Singh visited to India.

Talking to reporters, Singh had cautioned that there will be consequences for countries actively attempting to ''circumvent or backfill'' American sanctions against Moscow and that Washington would not like to see a ''rapid'' acceleration in India's import of energy and other commodities from Russia.

At the media briefing, Bagchi said India has established economic relations with Russia and the focus has been to stabilise these ties in the current circumstances.

