Ukraine is effectively using landmines in war with Russia - U.S. general

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 20:48 IST
Ukraine is effectively using landmines in the conflict with Russia, forcing Russian armored vehicles into engagement areas where they are vulnerable to U.S.-supplied anti-tank weaponry, the top U.S. general told a Senate hearing on Thursday.

"That's one of the reasons why you see column after column of Russian vehicles that are destroyed. So anti-tank or anti-personnel mines are very effective," Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

